Ajit Pawar instructs to hand over building permission rights in merged villages to PMC

Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar has expressed displeasure over the functioning of the Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) after several citizens from the Pune Metropolitan Region (PMR) complained about poor civic amenities. Pawar directed that building permission rights for the merged villages be handed over to the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC). Ajit Pawar appealed to the municipal commissioner to formally write to PMRDA and request that all amenity lands within PMC limits be transferred to the civic body. (HT)

“There are many complaints from the PMRDA region. We should hand over the building permission rights to the PMC if the administration is not able to give proper services to the citizens,” said Pawar during the Jansawad at Hadapsar on Saturday.

Welcoming the move, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Ujwal Keskar wrote to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Municipal Commissioner Naval Kishore Ram, urging them to act swiftly on Pawar’s instructions. “More than 4,000 citizens from the PMR region raised complaints with Ajit Pawar. He realised that it reflects the PMRDA’s failure. The authority is only collecting revenue but not developing infrastructure,” Keskar said.

Keskar further pointed out that the PMRDA had been allotted 122 acres of land to develop public amenities, of which 72 acres have already been handed over. “Despite collecting development fees, PMRDA has not been able to create the required amenity spaces. Citizens are naturally raising concerns,” he said.

He appealed to the municipal commissioner to formally write to PMRDA and request that all amenity lands within PMC limits be transferred to the civic body.

When 23 villages were merged into PMC, development powers were retained by PMRDA since the development plan was under preparation at the time. With Pawar’s intervention, Keskar argued, it is now essential that PMC assumes full responsibility for permissions and amenity development in these areas.