Ajit Pawar launches state-wide ‘Jansamvad’ from Hadapsar, 4,000 complaints registered on Day One

With the upcoming Municipal Corporation and Zilla Parishad elections in sight, Deputy Chief Minister and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Ajit Pawar on Saturday launched the state-wide Jansamvad (public dialogue) platform from the Hadapsar assembly constituency. Pawar announced that similar Jansamvad events will be organised across Maharashtra, with him and senior party leaders personally participating. (HT)

Pawar was joined by officials from 30 government departments at the melawa. Within a single day, over 4,000 citizens registered complaints, with nearly 1,500 resolved on the spot. Pawar announced that similar Jansamvad events will be organised across Maharashtra, with him and senior party leaders personally participating.

As Pawar was himself listening to grievances and directing officials, the event saw a large turnout of citizens. According to party insiders, most Jansamvad programmes will be held in constituencies where NCP has a strong base to consolidate its position ahead of the polls. The Hadapsar launch was chosen as the seat is represented by NCP MLA Chetan Tupe.

In its press note, the NCP described Jansamvad as a ‘unique initiative’ that directly connected citizens with civic bureaucracy through digital tools such as WhatsApp chatbots, kiosks, and missed-call numbers. The party said the technology-driven grievance redressal programme, backed by months of surveys and field feedback, was designed to plug persistent gaps in civic services.

Ajit Pawar personally monitored the registration of complaints, forwarding issues to departments, tracking responses, and ensuring follow-ups. He continued overseeing the process till late afternoon, even skipping lunch, to ensure timely redressal.

Water supply and traffic were among the top issues raised. Officials said Pawar’s active coordination with departments helped in resolving a significant number of grievances instantly.

The NCP has claimed that following the Hadapsar pilot, the Jansamvad campaign will be expanded across Maharashtra as a sustained mechanism to improve public services and accountability.

Deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar addressed the media, asserting that there is no conflict within the Mahayuti alliance or among its leaders. “There is no conflict between the Mahayuti and its leaders. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, and I maintain good communication,” Pawar said.

He also declined to comment on the recent controversy involving a phone call to an IPS officer, in which he allegedly instructed the officer to halt an ongoing action. “I have already clarified my stand on the issue and do not wish to make any further comments,” he stated.