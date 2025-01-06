Menu Explore
Ajit Pawar makes controversial remarks in Baramati 

ByHT Correspondent
Jan 06, 2025 07:44 AM IST

Speaking at an event in Baramati, Pawar made the statement when a memorandum was handed over to him by local residents in the middle of his speech

Deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar on Sunday stoked a controversy by saying that those who voted for him don’t own him. 

NCP-leader-Ajit-Pawar (C). (HT PHOTO)
NCP-leader-Ajit-Pawar (C). (HT PHOTO)

Speaking at an event in Baramati, Pawar made the statement when a memorandum was handed over to him by local residents in the middle of his speech. 

“You have voted me, it does not mean that you own me,” said Pawar, rather irritatingly while looking at the memorandum. 

He, however, did not specify what was in the memorandum. 

Reacting to At Pawar’s remarks, NCP (SP) leader Jitendra Awhad said that in a democracy, voters are supreme. “He (Ajit) needs to know that in democracy, voters are supreme,” he said. 

