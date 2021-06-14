Ajit Pawar meets Shahu Chhatrapati in Kolhapur, shifts onus on Centre

Deputy Chief Minister and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Ajit Pawar on Monday met Yuvraj Sambhajiraje Bhosale’s father Shahu Chhatrapati Maharaj and discussed the issue of Maratha reservation.

Yuvraj Sambhajiraje has taken an aggressive stance on the Maratha reservation issue and is leading the Maratha Kranti Morcha (MKM) this time. The Maratha Kranti Morcha (MKM) has planned to carry out morchas from June 16 across Maharashtra. The first protest will be held in Kolhapur.

Pawar was on a visit to Kolhapur on Monday to take the Covid-19 review of the district as its positivity rate is high in western Maharashtra.

He also met Shahu Chhatrapati Maharaj at his residence and discussed various issues.

On one side when Sambhajiraje and Udyanraje Bhosale planned their visit in Pune, Pawar met Shahu Maharaj in Kolhapur.

Pawar said, “Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray and I met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and briefed him about the Maratha reservation problem. We’ve also given information about the Supreme Court’s decision. We appealed to the Central government to amend the law as Maratha caste can be declared as a backward caste.”

Pawar said, “If the Central government takes a positive stand and amends the act, the problem of giving reservation to Marathas is possible. Even the state government had appointed the committee for the same which is headed by former chief justice Dilip Bhosale. The committee had submitted the report to CM Uddhav Thackeray. The government will discuss the suggestions given in this report.”

Pawar also took a review of the Covid-19 situation in Kolhapur city. As the Covid cases are more in comparison to neighbouring districts, Pawar clearly instructed to bring more restrictions in Kolhapur.