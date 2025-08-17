Ajit Pawar mocks nephew Rohit’s Karjat-Jamkhed Assembly win

Pune: Maharashtra deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar on Saturday took a jab at his nephew, NCP (SP) leader Rohit Pawar, claiming that Rohit won the Karjat-Jamkhed Assembly seat only because of his support, and with a margin equivalent to that of postal ballots. Maharashtra deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar on Saturday claimed his nephew, NCP (SP) leader Rohit Pawar, won Karjat-Jamkhed Assembly seat only because of his support. (HT FILE)

The two shared the stage in Valva tehsil of Sangli district at the inauguration of a law college named after socialist leader ND Patil.

During the event, Rohit first drew attention to his uncle, saying, “Ajit dada looks after “gavaki” (society) but seems to have forgotten “bhavaki” (cousins). He is the finance minister, and therefore I urge him to consider giving me funds.”

In response, Ajit Pawar remarked that it was only because he had “paid attention” that Rohit managed to win.

“Some people say I don’t pay attention to “bhavaki”. If I hadn’t, he wouldn’t have become an MLA. He was declared elected only after postal ballot votes were counted,” said Ajit Pawar.