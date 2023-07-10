Ajit Pawar will still win Baramati assembly seat, says Rohit Pawar

PUNE:

Rohit Pawar (in pic) further claimed “four-five” leaders around Ajit Pawar were trying to project the latter as the ‘villain’ and putting all the blame for the party’s split on him. (HT PHOTO)

Even as Ajit Pawar recently rebelled against his uncle Sharad Pawar and staked a claim over Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), party MLA and Sharad Pawar’s grandnephew Rohit Pawar admitted that only Ajit Pawar can win from Baramati seat in assembly polls.

Speaking in Pune on Monday, Rohit Pawar accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of breaking the NCP and the Shiv Sena to remain in power in Maharashtra. The Karjat Jamkhed MLA said while leaders of other parties were pitted against each other, the BJP was ‘enjoying’ the developments.

“We are pitted against each other and the BJP leaders, sitting in the AC, are enjoying the show,” said Rohit Pawar.

“The people of the state, who have been seeing these developments, did not like the way the BJP broke two big parties in the state to get themselves to power,” he claimed.

Rohit Pawar further claimed “four-five” leaders around Ajit Pawar were trying to project the latter as the ‘villain’ and putting all the blame for the party’s split on him.

“However, our family relations are intact. Some may say I will contest against Ajit Dada (Pawar) in Baramati, but no such thing will happen, and Ajit Pawar will only win Baramati in the assembly polls. With the vision of Sharad Pawar, Ajit Dada has carried out extensive work in the constituency,” said Rohit Pawar.

When asked about his prediction in the Lok Sabha elections for Baramati seat, the grandnephew of Sharad Pawar answered saying, “People are smart, and they will vote accordingly.” Baramati Lok Sabha seat is represented by Sharad Pawar’s daughter Supriya Sule, who has sided with her father in the ongoing political feud between two NCP factions.

While responding to a question on whether there is a possible fight on cards in LS polls between Supriya Sule and Ajit Pawar’s son Parth, the Karjat-Jamkhed legislator replied saying, “I don’t think that Ajit Pawar will take any such stand in future. We have political differences, but it will not affect family relations.”

On July 2 this year, Ajit Pawar led a split in the NCP and joined the Shinde-BJP government as deputy Chief Minister.