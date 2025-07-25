Ajit Pawar orders strict action in Yavat firing incident

PUNE: Deputy chief minister and Pune Guardian Minister Ajit Pawar on Wednesday said he has taken serious cognisance of the recent firing incident reported at Yavat under Daund tehsil in Pune district. NCP-leader-Ajit-Pawar-with-party-leaders-after-a-meeting-in-Mumbai-on-Friday-PTI-Santosh-Hirlekar

Speaking to reporters in Mumbai on Wednesday, Ajit Pawar said that fortunately, no one was injured in the incident. “I have taken serious note of the firing incident that took place in Daund, Pune. Fortunately, no one was injured. As the Guardian Minister, I have issued clear instructions to the police to take immediate and strict action,” he said.

Pawar also assured that there would be no political interference in the investigation. “There will be no political pressure in this case. I am personally in touch with the police administration and have directed a thorough investigation into the incident. I am confident that the culprits will face the strictest possible action,” he said.

The police have arrested four persons including Kailas alias Balasaheb Mandekar, who is the brother of NCP MLA from Bhor Shankar Mandekar

The incident, which triggered concern among residents and local leaders, took place amid rising tensions in parts of Daund taluka over local disputes. Though details of the firing are still under investigation, police officials said preliminary inquiry suggests it may be linked to a personal rivalry.

Senior police officers have been deployed to oversee the probe, and additional security has been posted in the area to prevent any escalation.

Pawar’s intervention comes amid increasing public pressure on the administration to ensure law and order is maintained in the region.