Mon, Sept 22, 2025
Ajit Pawar rejects proposal to commercialise Haffkine Institute land

ByVicky Pathare
Published on: Sept 22, 2025 04:30 am IST

The decision was announced on Sunday during a Jansamvad (public interaction) event organised by the NCP (Ajit Pawar faction) to gather feedback and concerns from citizens

Maharashtra deputy chief minister and Pune guardian minister Ajit Pawar on Sunday firmly rejected a proposal to commercialise a portion of the land belonging to the state-run Haffkine Institute in Pimpri-Chinchwad. The proposal, submitted by the institute’s managing director Sunil Mahindrakar, suggested leasing part of the land for private commercial use to help address a financial crisis.

DCM Pawar, accompanied by MLA Anna Bansode, NCP leader Yogesh Behl, and other officials, also inspected the Haffkine Institute during the visit. (HT)
The decision was announced on Sunday during a Jansamvad (public interaction) event organised by the NCP (Ajit Pawar faction) to gather feedback and concerns from citizens. DCM Pawar, accompanied by MLA Anna Bansode, NCP leader Yogesh Behl, and other officials, also inspected the Haffkine Institute during the visit.

Once a reputable and profitable institution, the Haffkine Institute is now struggling with deteriorating infrastructure and inadequate staff housing. Financial troubles began after the Covid-19 pandemic, with the institute currently running at a loss due to a drop in vaccine orders.

Pawar emphasised the institute’s critical role in vaccine production and ruled out commercial leasing or using Build-Operate-Transfer (BOT) or Public-Private Partnership (PPP) models. 

“The state government will directly provide financial assistance to revive the institute,” he said.

He added that the institute has requested 150 crore to stabilise its operations. 

“I will convene a meeting in Mumbai to discuss the funding requirements and work out a solution,” Pawar stated.

Spread over 70 acres in Pimpri-Chinchwad, the Haffkine Institute currently employs around 200 staff and remains a key player in vaccine development, despite its ongoing financial struggles.

