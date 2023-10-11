Ajit Pawar resigns as PDCC director

PUNE:

Maharashtra deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar has resigned as the director of the Pune District Central Co-Operative Bank Ltd (PDCC). (HT PHOTO)

Maharashtra deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar has resigned as the director of the Pune District Central Co-Operative Bank Ltd (PDCC).

Notably, Pawar held this position for an incredible 32 years, beginning in 1991. During his tenure, he was instrumental in propelling the bank to the top of the state’s banking rankings.

The District Bank’s President has formally confirmed this situation.

“The decision by Ajit Pawar to resign as Director of the bank is attributed to the increased workload linked with his function as Deputy Chief Minister and the rising duties within his political party,” chairman Digambar Durgade said.

