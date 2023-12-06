Ajit Pawar reviews ongoing work at govt buildings

While the construction of government offices in the city is underway at various locations, Pune district guardian minister Ajit Pawar has directed the district administration to ensure that no government office in the city remains on rented property and to plan accordingly for the construction of new government offices.

The Maharashtra government has provided land for the construction of a spacious office for the Stamp and Registration Department near the new administrative building opposite the Council Hall. (HT PHOTO)

The Maharashtra government is building the Krishi Bhavan in Shivajinagar, the Kamgar Bhavan in Wakadewadi, the Sahakar Bavan in Sakhar Sankul, the Nondni Bhavan of the Stamp and Registration Department at Pune Station, and the Shikshan Bavan on Senapati Bapat Road.

Pawar recently reviewed development work at all these government buildings in the city. The Agriculture Department is erecting a new Agriculture office at Shivajinagar by demolishing old buildings adjacent to the Agricultural College.

Last week, Pawar held a meeting with cooperative commissioner Anil Kawade, education commissioner Suraj Mandhare, Pune district collector Rajesh Deshmukh, Public Work Department’s executive engineer Atul Chavan, and labour welfare commissioner Shailesh Pol.

After the meeting, Pawar said, “The Maharashtra government is ensuring that the government offices get better infrastructure. We are constructing good administrative buildings in Pune that are iconic and convenient for many citizens who visit these offices. We constructed a new Zilla Parishad office, a district collector office, and the new Pune Municipal Corporation building. Now the administration must compile a list of government offices in the city that are housed in rented premises.”

Pawar further added, “While preparing the building plans, take care of proper ventilation, and enough parking space for employees and visitors. Even ensure that there would be less maintenance for such buildings. While making the plan ensure that there would be big windows and doors.”

Following the meeting, Pawar visited Shikshan Bhavan, Krishi Bhavan, Sahakar Bhavan, and Kamgar Bhavan and gave the required instructions on the ground.