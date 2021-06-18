Ajit Pawar to inaugurate NCP party office in Pune on Saturday

PUNE: Pune district guardian minister Ajit Pawar will inaugurate the Nationalist Congress Party’s (NCP) city office on Saturday.

Though Pune district is the home district of the NCP and the party’s president Sharad Pawar is from the city, the party did not have its own office. The party leaders were in discussion for long to have its own spacious office in the central part of the city.

Ajit Pawar had instructed the party workers to identify a new location as NCP’s present office located at Tilak road was small and on rent basis.

Party’s city unit president Prashant Jagtap said, “NCP will be shifting to its new office located near Dengle bridge. It is near Pune Municipal Corporation headquarters, Congress Bhavan and metro station. The new party office will have all modern amenities.”

Jagtap said, “The new office is accessible to workers from all parts of the city. It has enough parking place. Now the party can hold its meeting at its own premises. Earlier, the party had to book hotels or go outstation to conduct meetings.”

NCP members said that by considering the upcoming municipal elections, the party’s new office will help workers to assemble and chalk out strategies and programmes under one roof.