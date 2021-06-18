Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Pune News / Ajit Pawar to inaugurate NCP party office in Pune on Saturday
pune news

Ajit Pawar to inaugurate NCP party office in Pune on Saturday

PUNE: Pune district guardian minister Ajit Pawar will inaugurate the Nationalist Congress Party’s (NCP) city office on Saturday
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JUN 18, 2021 10:14 PM IST
HT Image

PUNE: Pune district guardian minister Ajit Pawar will inaugurate the Nationalist Congress Party’s (NCP) city office on Saturday.

Though Pune district is the home district of the NCP and the party’s president Sharad Pawar is from the city, the party did not have its own office. The party leaders were in discussion for long to have its own spacious office in the central part of the city.

Ajit Pawar had instructed the party workers to identify a new location as NCP’s present office located at Tilak road was small and on rent basis.

Party’s city unit president Prashant Jagtap said, “NCP will be shifting to its new office located near Dengle bridge. It is near Pune Municipal Corporation headquarters, Congress Bhavan and metro station. The new party office will have all modern amenities.”

Jagtap said, “The new office is accessible to workers from all parts of the city. It has enough parking place. Now the party can hold its meeting at its own premises. Earlier, the party had to book hotels or go outstation to conduct meetings.”

NCP members said that by considering the upcoming municipal elections, the party’s new office will help workers to assemble and chalk out strategies and programmes under one roof.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Tiger rescued in Bihar released back into forest reserve, video goes viral

Vets shave nearly 3 kg of matted fur off stray dog. Watch

Pictures of fog inside Mammoth Cave in USA's Kentucky wow people

Dog scared of vacuum cleaner warns netizens about ‘monster’ in adorable video
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
WTC final
Twitter
Covid Vaccine
CBSE Class 12
India vs New Zealand
UEFA Euro 2020
Sherni movie review
Father's Day 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP