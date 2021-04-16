Ajit Pawar warns Pune of complete lockdown if curfew rules are not followed

Maharashtra deputy chief minister and finance minister Ajit Pawar warned Pune residents of a complete lockdown if curfew rules are not followed. Pawar said that if people do not cooperate even after the imposition of curfew then the administration may have to impose complete lockdown like last year unwillingly.

“Pune residents gave a good response to the weekend lockdown. I am hoping that they will follow the rules in the upcoming days. Otherwise as some of my fellow ministers have warned, a complete lockdown like last year may have to be imposed. I request citizens to follow the rules and do not push the administration to take this decision. In complete lockdown, many suffered a great deal of hardships,” Pawar said.

The curfew has been receiving a lukewarm response in Pune.

Pawar approved ₹1 crore to each of the 288 MLAs in Maharashtra for immediate spending on Covid-related issues.

After taking a review of the Covid situation in Pune, Pawar told reporters that a total of ₹350 crore has been sanctioned under local area development fund for legislators.

“There was an increasing demand from members of the legislative assembly (MLAs) and the legislative council to get permission to spend a portion of their local area development fund for Covid relief work. Last year, the quota of MLAs local area fund was ₹3 crore and they were granted permission to spend ₹50 lakh of it for Covid work. Of the ₹4 crore funds for the local area development, they can now spend ₹1 crore for immediate Covid relief work in their constituencies,” Pawar said.

“A total of ₹350 crore has been granted for immediate Covid relief work for all the districts in Maharashtra through the MLA’s local area development funds,” said Pawar.

Pawar also asked the resident doctors of Sassoon hospital who had threatened to go on a strike citing various demands to adopt a humanitarian approach and cooperate in the time of crisis.

“I have scheduled a meeting of the concerned authorities with these doctors. They will listen to what they have to say. If they have valid reasons, then we will consider those. If they take extreme steps, then we will have to take decisions accordingly. I request them to cooperate and do not stretch this matter,” Pawar said.

He assured that all the efforts will be made to ensure a sufficient oxygen supply to the district.

“We have spoken to industrialists, and they have promised to help. If necessary, oxygen will be brought to Pune from Raigad district,” he said.