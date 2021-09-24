Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Pune News / All districts in Maha have seen normal, to above normal rainfall: IMD
pune news

All districts in Maha have seen normal, to above normal rainfall: IMD

Maharashtra has received either normal or excess rainfall this season during the last leg of Southwest Monsoon, as per officials of the India Meteorological Department (IMD)
By Namrata Devikar
PUBLISHED ON SEP 24, 2021 12:21 AM IST
Maharashtra has received either normal or excess rainfall this season during the last leg of Southwest Monsoon, as per officials of the India Meteorological Department (IMD)

PUNE The last leg of the Southwest Monsoon has ensured that all districts in Maharashtra have received either normal or excess rainfall this season, as per officials of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday.

Across Maharashtra, rainfall reported between June 1 and September 23 is 13 per cent in excess, which falls in the normal category.

K S Hosalikar, deputy director general, IMD Mumbai said, “Usually all districts report good rainfall by the end of the monsoon season. Mostly in August and September, rainfall reported in the state is good, if the monsoon has been good. This time, a few districts like Nandurbar, Gadchiroli and Bhandara were reporting deficient rainfall till August end.”

Between June 1 and September 23, Vidarbha has reported one per cent less than the average expected rainfall, though it still falls in the normal category.

He added that due to the revival of various weather systems over Maharashtra, these few districts that were in the deficient category, have also reported above normal rainfall now.

“This is the first time this rainy season all districts have reported normal or above normal rainfall. What is noteworthy is that drought-prone regions of the state have also reported above normal rainfall. In Marathwada subdivision, rainfall reported between June 1 and September 23 has been 32 per cent in excess,” said Hosalikar.

He further noted that the monsoon is likely to remain active in Maharashtra till the end of September.

“Another weather system is likely to bring rainfall in the coming few days. This will be a bonus to the seasonal rainfall,” said Hosalikar.

Central Maharashtra, which includes Pune district, has reported 12 per cent above normal rainfall since June 1. Konkan and Goa have reported a 23 per cent excess of rainfall since June 1, as per IMD.

