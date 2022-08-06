All districts in Maharashtra report excess or normal rainfall: IMD

As monsoon again becomes rigorous over the state, all districts in Maharashtra are reporting either normal or excess rainfall. According to India Meteorological Department (IMD), until Friday, Sangli district which was consistently showing a deficiency of rainfall has now moved to normal. Weather department officials said that with the ongoing monsoon activity, all districts in Maharashtra are likely to report excess rainfall till the active spell lasts.

Out of the five districts that have reported the most excess rainfall this monsoon, four are from drought-prone Marathwada. Nanded, Latur, Osmanabad and Beed have reported large excess rainfall from Marathwada and Nashik from central Maharashtra has reported 68 per cent excess rainfall.

Sangli district which has from the start of the monsoon reported rainfall efficiency, on Saturday for the first time this year reported 19 per cent less than normal rainfall which falls in the normal category.

The weather department noted that with an active monsoon over the state till August 11, the rainfall in all districts will increase in the next few days.

Anupam Kashyapi, head of the weather forecasting department of IMD, Pune, said that due to active monsoon rainfall activity and various weather systems, many districts in the state are having orange alerts till August 11.

“This time there will be good rains across the state and the deficiency of various districts will be reduced. The rainfall activity will be good enough in most states and catchment areas of the dams,” said Kashyapi.

Pune district has also reported good rainfall since June 1. According to the met department, Pune district has reported 28 per cent excess rainfall so far. Whereas Maharashtra has reported 20 per cent excess rainfall.