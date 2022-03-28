Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Pune News / Alphonso and Kesar mangoes exported to Japan from Mumbai
pune news

Alphonso and Kesar mangoes exported to Japan from Mumbai

APEDA has been closely working with the state government for creating infrastructure and promotion of export from the state
Alphonso and Kesar varieties of mangoes were exported by a registered exporter of APEDA to Japan, officials said. (HT PHOTO)
Updated on Mar 28, 2022 06:32 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

In a boost to export, the Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA) facilitated the season’s first consignment of mango export from Mumbai to Japan on March 26.

Alphonso and Kesar varieties of mangoes were exported by a registered exporter of APEDA to Japan, officials said.

These mangoes were treated and packed at the APEDA-approved Maharashtra State Agricultural Marketing Board ( MSAMB)’s facility.

“A mango festival is being organised in Tokyo, Japan as a part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, in collaboration with Embassy of India, Japan and Invest India wherein mango exhibition and tasting will be done at various outlets of Lawson supermarket,” stated the release from APEDA.

APEDA has taken export promotion activities and initiatives by way of development of virtual portals for organising virtual trade fairs, farmer connect portal, e-office, hortinet traceability system, buyer-seller meets, reverse buyer-seller meets, product-specific campaigns etc.

RELATED STORIES

APEDA has been closely working with the state government for creating infrastructure and promotion of export from the state.

According to officials, APEDA, a statutory body under the Ministry of Commerce & Industry, Government of India, is the nodal agency for promoting Indian agro and processed food exports and is responsible for facilitating and promoting the export of horticulture, floriculture, processed food, poultry products, dairy and other agro products.

APEDA assists the exporters under various components of its schemes such as infrastructure development, quality development and market development. In addition, APEDA also conducts international buyer-seller meets, virtual trade fairs with importing countries to promote agricultural and processed food products

Apart from this the Department of Commerce(DOC) also support exports through various schemes like Trade Infrastructure for Export Scheme(TIES), Market Access Initiative(MAI) etc.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP