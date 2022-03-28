Alphonso and Kesar mangoes exported to Japan from Mumbai

In a boost to export, the Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA) facilitated the season’s first consignment of mango export from Mumbai to Japan on March 26.

Alphonso and Kesar varieties of mangoes were exported by a registered exporter of APEDA to Japan, officials said.

These mangoes were treated and packed at the APEDA-approved Maharashtra State Agricultural Marketing Board ( MSAMB)’s facility.

“A mango festival is being organised in Tokyo, Japan as a part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, in collaboration with Embassy of India, Japan and Invest India wherein mango exhibition and tasting will be done at various outlets of Lawson supermarket,” stated the release from APEDA.

APEDA has taken export promotion activities and initiatives by way of development of virtual portals for organising virtual trade fairs, farmer connect portal, e-office, hortinet traceability system, buyer-seller meets, reverse buyer-seller meets, product-specific campaigns etc.

APEDA has been closely working with the state government for creating infrastructure and promotion of export from the state.

According to officials, APEDA, a statutory body under the Ministry of Commerce & Industry, Government of India, is the nodal agency for promoting Indian agro and processed food exports and is responsible for facilitating and promoting the export of horticulture, floriculture, processed food, poultry products, dairy and other agro products.

APEDA assists the exporters under various components of its schemes such as infrastructure development, quality development and market development. In addition, APEDA also conducts international buyer-seller meets, virtual trade fairs with importing countries to promote agricultural and processed food products

Apart from this the Department of Commerce(DOC) also support exports through various schemes like Trade Infrastructure for Export Scheme(TIES), Market Access Initiative(MAI) etc.

