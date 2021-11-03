Alternate routes likely to open for traffic post-Diwali ahead of multilevel flyover construction work at SPPU

PUNE Ahead of the multilevel flyover construction work at Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) chowk, changes in the traffic routes are likely after Diwali.

The senior-level sources in the traffic division of Pune police stated that post-Diwali, gradually the alternate routes for the passage of the traffic would be undertaken.

In the last week of October, a meeting of the Pune Unified Metropolitan Transport Authority (PUMTA) was held to plan the smooth passage of the traffic from the university chowk whenever the construction work of the flyover would start. The body drafted multiple measures to be undertaken by the various involved agencies.

“In the meeting, the measures of smooth traffic passage were discussed. The SPPU chowk is one of the most important and busy chowks in the city. The Pune Metropolitan Regional Development Authority (PMRDA) has also put forward some recommendations. There is a need for infrastructure work on the additional routes planned,” said Rahul Shrirame, deputy commissioner of police for the city’s traffic division.

A senior official from the Pune city traffic division requesting anonymity said that post-Diwali gradually the steps would be taken to open the additional routes through the area.

According to the official, a formal notification of the change in the traffic routes could be issued post-Diwali.

“After Diwali, the traffic division would start taking necessary steps. There is a heavy load of traffic at SPPU chowk and residents should not be inconvenienced especially during the festive season,” said the official.

Pune divisional commissioner Saurabh Rao on October 26 chaired a meeting with all the authorities from the various agencies included in PUMTA when a detailed plan was discussed for the traffic diversion, the opening of alternate routes, broadening of the roads and relocation of the Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) bus stops on the Ganeshkhind road that has been mired into traffic chaos.