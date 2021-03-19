Amazon Pune delivery personnel on strike after reduction in per-package charge

Delivery personnel working for Amazon in Pune are on strike from March 16, alleging that the firm has reduced the per-package charge.

Delivery personnel have decided not to deliver packages until their demands are met.

“We used to get Rs35 for a big package and Rs22 for a small package. Now they have reduced it to Rs17 and Rs10, respectively. It’s outrageous. It’s less than half. That’s why we have stopped working. There are between 15,000 and 20,000 Amazon delivery personnel in Pune,” said an anonymous delivery personnel

An Amazon statement on the Pune strike, read: “Our network of partners play an integral role in enabling us to serve our customers and we are deeply committed to empowering them. We have created entrepreneurial and earning opportunities for more than 280 Delivery Service Partners and their thousands of associates, and more than 28,000 micro-entrepreneurs with the I Have Space program. We place enormous value in having regular conversations with our partners, listening to their feedback and addressing them effectively to improve the experience for their employees and our partner network.”

Amazon customers in the city are experiencing delays in getting parcels delivered. “I had ordered a few things. The delivery date was March 17, but now it shows that delivery has been delayed. No specific delivery date is shown,” said Sharayu Keche, a resident of Hadapsar.

Addressing the delays of deliveries, Amazon said, “The delivery of some customer orders have been delayed in some parts of Pune. Customers have been informed and we will attempt to deliver these packages at the earliest.”

An Amazon official claimed that for associates of its Delivery Service Partners, Amazon offer group accident insurance and group medical insurance. Amazon also claimed that the KYC of Amazon pay customers is optional and associates make extra earnings on each KYC.

According to the delivery staff on strike, each person delivers 70-80 packages in a day. They also claimed that no one from Amazon has tried to contact them over this issue.