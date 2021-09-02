Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Pune News / Ambegaon Budruk: Open nallah a disaster waiting to happen, say commuters
pune news

Ambegaon Budruk: Open nallah a disaster waiting to happen, say commuters

As this service road connects various localities like Ambegaon Budruk, Dattanagar and Jambhulwadi, it is used by hundreds of commuters daily
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON SEP 02, 2021 04:28 PM IST
Commuters travel on the unfinished road near the D-Mart at Ambegaon Budruk, which is running by an open nallah and has already seen many accidents happen. (Rahul Raut/HT PHOTO)

It’s a daily hurdle for commuters on the Katraj-Dehu road bypass, near the D-Mart at Ambegaon Budruk. An unfinished road running by an open nallah (canal) has created a risk for vehicles.

“Last month one of my friends slipped on the road, fell close to the nallah and got injured. If there were barricades he would have been less injured. One of the water pipelines is busted and water flows continuously from this nallah. Then there is this road. It needs to be immediately repaired,” said Sapna Mamledar, a resident of the area.

Another citizen, Abhishek Kamthe said, “During peak hours there is congestion from both sides. As it is a service road vehicles come from all over. There are no proper street lights. I have seen a two-wheeler rider falling into the nallah.”

As this service road connects various localities like Ambegaon Budruk, Dattanagar and Jambhulwadi, it is used by thousands of citizens.

RELATED STORIES

Speaking anonymously, a senior engineer of the Pune Municipal Corporation’s road department said, “We have got complaints from citizens, but as there is some issue with the service road area jurisdiction, it is not yet repaired. Certainly we will take up this issue on priority and get it repaired soon.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Taste of Life: Deadly plague gets ‘foreign’ booze binge going in British India

Trees trimmed during rush hours in Pune’s Camp area cause inconvenience to commuters

Case registered against BJP’s Chandrakant Patil, Pune mayor Murlidhar Mohol for flouting Covid norms

Actress Payal Rohatgi booked for comments against Mahatma Gandhi, Nehru; lawyer says video is from 2019
TRENDING TOPICS
Sidharth Shukla
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Covid vaccine
Taliban
India's Covid Cases
India vs England
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP