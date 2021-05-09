Sirens, crematoria running non-stop leave Pune residents with “stress fatigue”

PUNE Constant ambulance sirens around hospitals have impacted the lives of residents living in these areas; as has the non-stop running of crematoria in the city.

Most residents in these areas keep their balcony doors shut for the whole day and take different routes to go out, if at all.

April saw Pune district suffer its highest number of Covid fatalities, 2,938, which subsequently saw an increase in ambulance movement.

“On normal days we never used to bother. What has happened now is whenever we switch on the TV, we see ambulances on screen. Also, when you stand on the balcony, we see more than one ambulance. All this annoys us,” said Anil Jagtap who stays near KEM hospital.

On Saturday, the Regional Transport Office (RTO) also issued an order for ambulance drivers which read: “In accordance with the complaint of the citizens, ambulance drivers have been instructed to avoid the unnecessary use of horns and sirens to reduce noise pollution. It is affecting the health of the citizens. Sirens should not be used in residential areas, especially at night. Action will be taken against the owner and driver of the ambulance under the Motor Vehicle Act if the rule is violated.”

The situation is not different with the residents staying near the crematoria.

“Here it is not about the ambulance siren, but the chimney’s emitting continuous smoke from the crematorium. Whenever you look out of the window, the scene repeats itself, every day. My father then keeps repeating, ‘how many people are succumbing every day’,” said Virendra Thorat who stays near Vainkuth crematorium, Navi peth.

Ambulance driver Mahesh Surve from Thergaon adds, “We generally consider it our duty. The problem only arises if we discuss it more.”

Banking professional Mehul Chavare said,” I have started avoiding passing the Vaikunth crematorium since April. It does not give good start to your day.”

