Amid low conviction rate, PMC revises SOPs to tackle bogus doctors

In response to the alarmingly low conviction rate in cases involving bogus doctors, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) last week revised its standard operating procedures (SOPs) to ensure more strict and efficient action. The move comes in the wake of only one out of at least 55 cases filed against unregistered medical practitioners since 2012 leading to a conviction; officials said on Wednesday. As per the government resolution (GR), the Anti-Bogus Doctors’ Committee was formed by the PMC on September 5, 1991 to oversee action against bogus doctors. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

According to the officials, PMC officials till date would first verify the documents at the location of the suspected bogus doctor and then consult the legal department before filing a first information report (FIR). However, this lengthy process often gave enough time to the accused to abscond or tamper with evidence, they said.

By contrast, the key changes in the new SOPs involve immediate police coordination. After receiving a complaint, PMC health department teams will inform the deputy commissioner of police (crime) and conduct a joint visit with the help of the local police. During the visit, evidence will be seized immediately, and statements from at least two witnesses will be recorded on the spot. The proposal will then be sent to the legal department for further guidance and legal action, officials said.

Till date, FIRs have been filed against 55 bogus doctors within the PMC limits. Recently, five new FIRs have been filed between August 2024 and May 2025. To strengthen the campaign, the PMC has compiled a database of 4,145 registered practitioners across 15 zones. It is now mandatory for all new clinics and practitioners to register with the civic body, said PMC health chief Dr Nina Borade.

Dr Borade further informed that on June 26, 2025, training was held for all five zonal medical officers and 15 regional medical officers. “Previously, the cases and complaints were handled by the zonal medical officer, but now we have given power to the ward medical officers to take action against bogus doctors,” she said.

Dr Rajesh Dighe, assistant health officer of the PMC, said that the officers were guided step-by-step on handling complaints, collecting evidence, and filing FIRs. “The legal department has given the draft for the new SOPs to simplify the process. Additionally, it was suggested that a letter be sent to the district review committee to highlight challenges faced during police coordination, to strengthen inter-departmental cooperation,” he said.

The PMC’s renewed focus is on prevention, early detection, and faster legal action. By involving the police earlier and seizing evidence at the very beginning, the civic body aims to ensure that bogus doctors are not only caught but also convicted, added Dr Dighe. The PMC has started a complaint number (020-25501217) for reporting suspected fake doctors.