Amit Shah accuses Rahul Gandhi of defaming India, Modi at Bharat Summit

Union home minister Amit Shah on Sunday launched a scathing attack on Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, accusing him of defaming India, its democracy and Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the second edition of the Congress-sponsored Bharat Summit in Hyderabad, and said such remarks on international platforms would not help the grand old party return to power. Amit Shah was speaking at Talegaon Dabhade in Maharashtra’s Pune district. (HT File Photo)

The rebuttal adds up to the ongoing tug of war between the government and the Opposition over several issues related to allegations of irregularities in voter rolls, attacks on democracy and poor governance.

‘Using international platform to defame India’ Shah was speaking at Talegaon Dabhade in Maharashtra’s Pune district, where he performed the groundbreaking ceremony for the revival of the defunct National Heavy Engineering Cooperative Ltd (NHECL), launched Bharat Taxi services in Pune and virtually inaugurated the western regional office of the Central Registrar of Cooperative Societies (CRCS). Deputy chief ministers Eknath Shinde and Sunetra Pawar, along with several state ministers, were present.

“For the last two days, the Congress organised the Bharat Summit in Hyderabad, where left-leaning people from across the world gathered. Rahul Gandhi used this international platform to defame India. The Congress must explain to the people why its leaders are tarnishing the country’s image internationally. Electoral victories and defeats depend on the performance and leadership of individual political parties,” Shah said.

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At the summit organised by the Telangana Congress on November 13-14, Gandhi had strongly criticised the Modi-led Union government, alleging that it had systematically dismantled Indian democracy.

Advising Rahul Gandhi to focus on connecting with people within the country, Shah said, “If Rahul Gandhi wants his party to return to power, he must stop travelling abroad so frequently. He will not come to power by making anti-India remarks on international platforms. Instead, he should visit villages and connect with people. Only then can he think of returning to power.”

‘Lost power because of corruption’ Shah said the Congress had been given an opportunity to govern the country for 10 years but had lost public confidence because of corruption.

“During those 10 years, the Congress indulged in rampant corruption, with scams worth more than ₹12 lakh crore. People voted against the Congress government for this reason and elected the government led by PM Modi,” he said.

Claiming that no corruption case had surfaced against Modi in the 12 years since he assumed office, Shah cited the government’s work across sectors, including agriculture, railways, start-ups, airports, metro expansion, industry and education.