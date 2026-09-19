The Union home minister, Amit Shah, will lay the foundation stone for the ₹600 crore,multi state cooperative project based on the ‘Zero Waste’ concept at the Kallappanna Awade Jawahar Cooperative Sugar Factory at Hatkanangale taluka in Kolhapur on September 20, said the factory’s director and former state minister Prakash Awade. Shah will be reaching Kolhapur on September 19 evening.

The Union home minister, Amit Shah, will lay the foundation stone for the ₹600 crore,multi state cooperative project based on the ‘Zero Waste’ concept. (HT)

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Awade said that given the current challenges facing the sugar industry, the objective behind this project is to create high-value-added products from byproducts rather than relying solely on sugar production, ensuring sustainable development for sugarcane farmers and cooperative sugar factories.

“By processing sugarcane industry byproducts such as bagasse, molasses, and spent wash, the plant will manufacture potash, citric acid, and CBG gas. Domestic production of these items will help save foreign exchange,” added the former minister.

Awade said that major cooperative institutions investing in this project include National Cooperative Development Corporation (NCDC), Indian Farmers Fertiliser Cooperative Limited (IFFCO), Krishak Bharati Cooperative Limited (KRIBHCO), National Cooperative Exports Limited (NCEL), National Dairy Development Board (NDDB), Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation and Indian Potash Limited.

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{{^usCountry}} Awade said the project aligns with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Viksit Bharat’ vision. Apart from Shah, the Union minister of state for cooperation Krishan Pal Gurjar, Union Minister of State for Cooperation and Civil Aviation Murlidhar Mohol, state chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, deputy chief ministers Eknath Shinde and Sunetra Pawar and other state ministers will attend the event. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Awade said the project aligns with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Viksit Bharat’ vision. Apart from Shah, the Union minister of state for cooperation Krishan Pal Gurjar, Union Minister of State for Cooperation and Civil Aviation Murlidhar Mohol, state chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, deputy chief ministers Eknath Shinde and Sunetra Pawar and other state ministers will attend the event. {{/usCountry}}

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