An experimental novel between Pune and Sri Lanka to be released on September 25

Pune’s theatre expert Ajay Joshi and Sri Lankan art and theatre critic Dilshan Boange have written an experimental novel, ‘Misted Trails’, which will be released on Sunday, September 25 in Pune.

The novel has been in the works from 2013 to 2018. In the process of writing the book, Dilshan has given an accurate description of the social and political situation in his country, while Joshi’s writings reflect the reality of India.

“This is not a typical novel, but a story based on dramatic fictional events of three friends coming together from India and Sri Lanka on a joint journey to discover an existence of a veteran storyteller, interestingly, written over series of mails in the past 7 years,” said Ajay Joshi.

“In a way, a first for both of us. The first thing that struck me was our distinct styles of writing and expression, something that prevented us from being camouflaged in the literary word. It was almost black and white. Though I complimented him on the easy flow of his initial narrative, there was no further talk on the progression of the storyline and the course it was to take. All that was decided, was that we continue to respond to the material that is sent, in a manner that seems appropriate to the other, preferably in about 2,000 words. We did not speak of this exercise in detail, but had a brief reading in the initial years to check our tracks, never once wanting to charter the other’s course. It was merely to see how it sounded and whether it excited us to continue. This has been a remarkable experience with a consciousness that such a kind of collaboration is possible,” added Joshi.

For Dilshan, Misted Trails did not get its title until it was finished. “Ajay and I as co-authors had a discussion on what the name of the book should be. Ajay and I threw around words and tested what would sound good to capture the essence of this story. It is set partly in Shillong, a place that has misted hills. As a ‘symbol’ the mist shows the past that the central characters are gazing at from where the story begins. The word ‘Trails’ was brought in by Ajay. And it made perfect sense. The characters are on a journey. It is both a journey together as well as silent journeys of their own.”

Both Joshi and Dishan maintained their independence when crafting characters and respected the others decisions. There is certainly a mix of reality as through life experience as well as imagination blending together to bring out the voices, emotions and events that these characters portray.

