ANC of Pune police has seized drugs worth 2.07 crore this year

PUNE The anti-narcotics cell (ANC) in Pune has lodged as many as 60 cases related to the sale of banned narcotic substances and arrested 93 accused with seizure of contraband worth ₹2.07 core in 2021, data obtained from ANC revealed.

According to officials, 62 cases were lodged in 2020, wherein drugs worth ₹91.56 lakh were seized and 71 persons were arrested during different operations by the ANC.

In 2019, 73 persons were arrested and drugs worth ₹1.69 crore were seized in 62 cases registered by the anti-narcotics wing of the city police. According to the crime branch the banned drugs seized comprised cocaine, MD, ganja, hashish oil, brown sugar, heroin, mephedrone, LSD and MDMA. According to the ANC, MD topped the list of drugs seized, followed by cocaine, during the raids.

The issue of narcotics search and seizure operations in Pune assumes significance in the wake of Bollywood superstar Shahrukh Khan’s son Aryan’s arrest, from a cruise ship off the coast of Mumbai.

Deputy commissioner of police (Crime) Sriniwas Ghadge said, “We have seen a trend of buying drugs which are expensive amongst the youth, especially young women. It is the cultural and social set-up in which they live which has given rise to the increase in consumption. Also our teams are conducting regular raids to ensure that the flow of drugs is halted and the menace be brought to an end.”

According Prakash Khandekar in-charge of ANC Unit II, police have seen the involvement of Nigerian nationals in the trade and the drugs are being brought to Pune from Gujarat, Rajasthan, and Madhya Pradesh through couriers. “It becomes very difficult to trace the main operators due to the need-to -know basis of the distribution channel. Sometimes, the consumers sell their drugs at high prices to the other consumers and earn money on the bought material. We are taking regular and strong action against all those involved in the trade.”

Oct 1, 2021

Pune Crime Branch arrests two Nigerian nationals for possession of cocaine worth ₹2.17 lakh. While patrolling the Chaturshringi police station area, an ANC team nabbed two the foreigners near the Savitribai Phule Pune University They have been identified as Nnadi Odinaka Henry (37) and Okeke Infechukwu John (29), both Nigerian nationals who currently live in Pimple Gurav. During searches, police recovered 10.89 grammes of cocaine worth ₹2,17,800 lakh from their possession.

September 13, 2021

The ANC arrest two transport service operators from Nashik for smuggling marijuana. They seized over 71kg of the contraband, which was brought from a place near Vizag, from the arrested duo, The arrests were made after the police team received a tip-off that a few persons involved in the smuggling of contraband substances were coming to the Lohegaon-Wagholi road. ANC sleuths laid a trap and intercepted a truck. While searching the truck, police found 71kg of marijuana estimated to be worth over ₹14 lakh in the illegal market.