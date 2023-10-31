Animal husbandry department seeing a rise in limb fractures in felines

The animal husbandry department in Aundh is witnessing a rise in complaints of cats with broken bones/fractured limbs; nearly 30 out of the 100 to 120 animal cases that the outpatient department (OPD) sees on an average daily are those of cats. In most cases, the felines fall or jump from buildings. Surgery is performed on them after complete checkup, said department officials. Beginning October, it’s the breeding season for cats during which time female cats emanate a unique odour, attracting male cats and even dogs. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

Cats are generally considered ‘active category’ animals and often tend to jump from various places, leading to such injuries. There are also individuals and non-governmental organisations (NGOs) who work for stray cats due to which many cases of cats with broken bones are reported to the animal husbandry department.

Dr S Sherepatil, chief surgeon of the department, said that there is an increase in the number of cat patients, especially cats with fractured limbs. “The cats reported in such cases have mostly fallen from buildings with a height of three floors and above. We perform implant surgery on them. In some cases, strains are used while in others, steel rods of appropriate size are used to support the animal’s limbs,” the doctor said.

Beginning October, it’s the breeding season for cats during which time female cats emanate a unique odour, attracting male cats and even dogs. This leads to fighting among cats resulting in injuries. There are other reasons too like crossing staircases and passages and climbing trees for injuries among cats. “We are expecting more such cases in the coming days,” the doctor said.

Another official on condition of anonymity said that nowadays, broken bones and limb fractures are increasing among cats due to calcium deficiency which indicates a change in their food patterns. Else, these animals which are used to moderate jumping, do not usually break bones during such activities. Not just the animal husbandry facility in Aundh but even private pet clinics in the city are seeing a surge in such cases. However, the cost of treatment is lower at the Aundh facility due to which it is preferred.

