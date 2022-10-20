Ankit Goyal is new superintendent of Pune rural police

Ankit Goyal has been appointed as the new superintendent of Pune rural police on Thursday. The order was issued by the home department of the Maharashtra Government on Thursday evening.

Earlier, Goyal was the superintendent of police of the Maoist-infested Gadchiroli district. A former telecom engineer working for an MNC in Pune, Goyal, 37, hails from Indore, Madhya Pradesh and is an IPS officer of the 2010 batch with the Maharashtra cadre.

Goyal launched the ‘Police Dadalora Khidki’ initiative, a single-delivery system for all public services, in January 2021.

As of now Abhinav Deshmukh, the former superintendent of Pune Rural Police, has not been given any new responsibility.

Deshmukh had joined duty as SP of Pune rural police on September 22, 2020.