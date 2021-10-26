Annasaheb Magar hospital to get 13 kilolitre oxygen tank installed

PUNE The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), on Tuesday, approved the installation of a 13 kilolitre oxygen tank at its Annasaheb Magar hospital which has 24 beds in its ICU unit.

Until now, the hospital was relying on oxygen tankers and cylinders. This is during the two deadly waves of Covid-19, in which the wards of Hadapsar and Ramtekdi were the most affected and both are closes to this hospital.

This is one of the only major civic hospitals serving the eastern region of the city.

At Tuesday’s standing committee meeting, the civic body approved the medical oxygen tank to be installed at the Hadapsar facility. This installation will ensure smooth and permanent oxygen supply at the ICU facility.

In addition to the oxygen tank, the hospital will also get a vapouriser, pressure regulatory system, and other technical support as per a new tender which has been released. The civic body has been upgrading its hospitals despite a drop in the number of new Covid-19 cases to prepare for any future waves and also to upgrade the health infrastructure in the city.

