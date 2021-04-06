Anti-extortion cell arrests two for 30 lakh extortion

The Pune police crime branch has arrested two persons on charges of demanding extortion of ₹30 lakh from the victim.

The accused allegedly demanded the extortion money on the grounds that 30,000 points were credited to his account on the online lotus gaming app which is used for online betting for games like cricket, football and tennis.

The Anti Extortion Cell (AEC) Unit II officials under the guidance of additional commissioner of police (crime ) Ashok Morale arrested the accused who have been identified as Amol Ramakant Ekbote ( 29), and Saurabh Pandurang Mane (25), both residents of Baner.

According to the police, the duo and their associates forcibly took the victim in the car, took his mobile phone and obtained his PAN card copy.

Also,they sent a message from his mobile stating that victim had to pay them ₹three to four lakh per month.

On April 5, a fresh demand for extortion was made after which an official complaint was lodged with the crime branch.

A trap was laid, and the duo walked into it and was caught red-handed said police inspector Balaji Pandhre, the investigating officer in the case.

He further said that a case under relevant sections of extortion under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been lodged against the accused who are currently in police custody.