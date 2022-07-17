Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Anti-Narcotics Cell raids two hotels in Mundhwa for running illegal hookah parlours, ten booked

The Anti-Narcotics Cell of the Pune Crime Branch raided two hotels in Mundhwa for running illegal hookah parlours and booked ten persons
Crime Branch officials stated that the hookah flavours banned under the law were being sold openly at the sites and offences have been registered against the accused under the Cigarettes and other Tobacco Products Act, 2003 (COTPA Act). (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
Published on Jul 17, 2022 09:54 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

The Anti-Narcotics Cell of the Pune Crime Branch raided two hotels in Mundhwa for running illegal hookah parlours and booked ten persons. They recovered hookah material estimated to be worth 78,300 during the raids on Saturday.

The accused have been identified as Rohit Kisan (29), Devilal Mangilal Jain (21), Saroj Lalmukhiya Kumar (19), Govind Surendra Mukhia (19), Pawan Jogendra Mukhiya (19) and police have recovered hookah material worth 33,300 from their possession.

During the second raid, Abhay Diwakar Mishra (41), Ashok Kumar Gaud (22), Golu Nihri Ramkumar (22), Bablu Kalu Shaikh (28) and Bharat Uttamla Kamath(49) were booked and material worth 45,000 was seized from them.

The action was taken under the guidance of senior police inspector Vinayak Gaikwad.

According to Gaikwad, the hotels were found engaged in illicit hookah parlour activity during later hours and citizens had complained about their menace during night time.

Crime Branch officials stated that the hookah flavours banned under the law were being sold openly at the sites and offences have been registered against the accused under the Cigarettes and other Tobacco Products Act, 2003 (COTPA Act).

