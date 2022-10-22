Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
API, constable booked for demanding bribe

Published on Oct 22, 2022 02:06 AM IST

ACB sleuths have booked API and constable attached with Kondhwa police station for demanding a bribe of ₹50,000

ACB sleuths have booked API and constable attached with Kondhwa police station for demanding a bribe of 50,000. (Getty Images/iStockphoto (PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))
ByHT Correspondent

Pune: The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) sleuths have booked assistant police inspector (API) Harshada Balasaheb Dagade and police constable Abhijit Vitthal Palke, both attached with Kondhwa police station for demanding a bribe of 50,000.

According to the ACB sleuths Palke had demanded the bribe money from the complainant for helping by not arresting his family members in a case registered against them while Dagade assisted him in the crime.

An application regarding the bribe demand was verified on September 28 based on which the action was initiated, the ACB stated. The action was taken by ACB officials comprising additional SP Suraj Gurav, ACP Vijaymala Pawar, police inspector Pravin Nimbalkar and other team members under the guidance of ACB SP Rajesh Bansode.

A case under various sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act has been registered after a 27-year-old youth lodged a complaint with the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB).

