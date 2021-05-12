Home / Cities / Pune News / Applying for travel e-pass? Do not make these five mistakes
Applying for travel e-pass? Do not make these five mistakes

The number of applications for travel e-passes rejected by the Pune police is more than double the number of passes granted so far, since the system was reinstated - 1,11,243 e-pass applications received until May 11 - 28,698 e-passes granted through covid19
By Shalaka Shinde, Pune
PUBLISHED ON MAY 12, 2021 05:34 PM IST
A police official checks for e-passes in Pune. Lockdown violators without proper e-passes were fined. (Ravindra Joshi)

The number of applications for travel e-passes rejected by the Pune police is more than double the number of passes granted so far, since the system was reinstated

- 1,11,243 e-pass applications received until May 11

- 28,698 e-passes granted through covid19.mhpolice.in portal

What to watch for

1) Applicants do not provide identification for all people travelling.

2) Medical fitness certificate or a negative Covid-19 test report within 72 hours of testing not provided.

3) Documents supporting reason for travel not attached: medical certificate, wedding invitation, death certificate or graveyard registration, hospital note or appointment letter or hospital admission-related documents

4) Clear copy of required documents to be attached in PDF format; copies cannot be blurred or not in PDF format.

5) People who need to undertake air travel will be granted e-passes if they attach their air tickets along with their applications

E-pass team

1 inspector, 2 assistant inspectors, 2 sub-inspectors, and 20 staff members

“Henceforth, citizens who have applied for e-pass and application has been rejected, can tweet doubts in @CPPUNECITY. In case of any doubts, mention in the tweet token number issued upon application and application will be reviewed.”

- Pune police statement

