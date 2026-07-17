Armed gang vandalises cars in Sahakarnagar, 18 booked

Pune: Police on Monday filed a case against 18 persons after a gang of armed men allegedly stormed into a residential society in Sahakarnagar area in the early hours of the day, abused residents, brandished weapons and vandalised four parked cars before fleeing on two-wheelers, officials said on Thursday.

18 persons booked after gang of armed men allegedly stormed into residential society in Sahakarnagar, abused residents, brandished weapons and vandalised four parked cars. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

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The incident took place at around 1 am at Malhar Martand Society and the police took action on a complaint lodged by Nilesh Umesh Mohite, 38, a resident of the housing society.

According to the police, the group arrived at the housing society on motorcycles and scooters. Residents alleged that the men shouted abuses, threatened those who confronted them and brandished weapons to intimidate people in the vicinity.

Before fleeing, the group smashed the windows of four cars parked inside the society. The incident unfolded within minutes, leaving residents with little opportunity to intervene as the attackers escaped on their two-wheelers. No injuries were reported in the attack.

Assistant commissioner of police Gajanan Pawar and senior inspector Vitthal Pawar visited the spot soon after the incident to assess the situation. Police have examined CCTV footage from the society and surrounding area to identify the suspects.

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{{^usCountry}} “We have registered a case against 18 persons and the motive behind the incident is being investigated,” said senior inspector Srikant Sangharshi. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “We have registered a case against 18 persons and the motive behind the incident is being investigated,” said senior inspector Srikant Sangharshi. {{/usCountry}}

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