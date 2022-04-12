Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
pune news

Army chief inducts indigenously developed specialist vehicles

Chief of Army Staff General MM Naravane inducted the first set of indigenously developed specialist vehicles (HT PHOTO)
Updated on Apr 12, 2022 06:22 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

PUNE Chief of Army Staff General MM Naravane inducted the first set of indigenously developed Quick Reaction Fighting Vehicle Medium (QRFV), Infantry Protected Mobility Vehicle (IPMV), Ultra Long Range Observation System developed by Tata Advanced System Limited (TASL) and Monocoque Hull Multi Role Mine Protected Armoured Vehicle developed by Bharat Forge.

The function was held at the Bombay Engineer Group (BEG) and Centre on Tuesday.

General MM Naravane appreciated Tata and Bharat Forge for their commitment in strengthening “Atmanirbhar Bharat” initiative of government of India and continued engagement with the Indian Army for past decades.

The induction of these indigenously developed Systems by TASL and Bharat Forge would greatly enhance the operational capabilities of Indian Army in future conflicts. A number of retired and serving dignitaries were present on

General Naravane, who is on a two-day visit to Pune was accompanied by Lt Gen Manoj Pande.

