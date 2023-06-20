Man arrested in Pune for posing as army official

The Pune city police in a joint operation with Military Intelligence (MI), Southern Command have arrested an Assam Rifles army deserter identified as Prashant Bhaurao Patil (32) from Chikhali on charges of posing as an army official to cheat people, women on matrimonial sites and take advantage of the uniform at toll booths by not paying the toll tax.

According to the police, Prashant Bhaurao Patil hails from Karnataka and served as a lance havaldar for twelve years and deserted the army in 2019. Despite not serving in the army anymore, the accused pretended to be an army havaldar and even a colonel from the 9th Para (Special Forces). (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The Military Intelligence unit of Southern Command had received information about his impersonation and fraudulent activities after which the military agency obtained requisite information and informed the city police crime branch to take action.

The crime branch team along with two witnesses (panchas) reached Patil’s residence at Chikhali and conducted a search at his residence.

Investigators found that Patil had an Adhar card and some identification documents in his name where his address was shown as the southern command office.

On being questioned by the crime branch team for his impersonation, Patil said that he wanted people to believe that he was an army man and that he can get concessions at highway toll booths.

The crime branch investigation revealed that Patil had bought two army uniforms of Subedar rank estimated to be worth ₹4,700 from a Khadki Bazar shop belonging to a former soldier.

The owner confirmed to the investigators about the purchase of two army uniforms by the accused wherein he had not paid him for the purchases made. During the searches, the police seized three mobile phones including an iPhone, two army uniforms, and also some identity documents from Patil’s possession.

Police constable Amol Pilane of Anti Extortion Cell -2 (Crime Branch) has lodged an FIR against the accused at Bund Garden police station.

The police have invoked charges under IPC sections 170 (Personating a public servant), 171(Wearing garb or carrying token used by public servant with fraudulent intent), 420 (Cheating), 465 (Forgery), 468 (Forgery for purpose of cheating), and 471 (Whoever fraudulently or dishonestly uses as genuine any document which he knows or has reason to believe to be forged). Assistant Police Inspector Changdev Sajgane is investigating further in the case.