Army displays battle strength at ‘TOPCHI’

Pune: The Indian Army’s Regiment of Artillery on Tuesday showcased its integrated firepower and surveillance capabilities during the annual firepower demonstration “Exercise TOPCHI 2026” at the Devlali Field Firing Ranges of the School of Artillery. Indian Army soldiers operate a 155mm Bofors artillery gun during 'Exercise Topchi 2026' at Devlali in Nashik on Wednesday. (PTI)

The exercise demonstrated the coordinated use of modern firepower and surveillance systems, including guns, mortars, rockets, drones and aviation assets.

Weapons showcased included the K-9 Vajra self-propelled gun, M777 ultra-light howitzer, 155 mm FH77B02 (Bofors), Soltam, Dhanush, 105 mm Indian Field Gun, Light Field Gun, 120 mm mortars, GRAD BM-21 and the Pinaka multi-barrel rocket launcher, according to press release from the .

For the first time, “Gun Dets” (gun detachments) from the Border Security Force and Indian Navy personnel operating drones participated in the exercise. Paratroopers from the Parachute Regiment, along with paramotors and hand gliders, also demonstrated their operational capabilities. The exercise was conducted under the leadership of Lieutenant General NS Sarna, Commandant, School of Artillery and Colonel Commandant of the Regiment of Artillery. Lieutenant General Manish Erry, Commandant, Defence Services Staff College (DSSC), Wellington, was the chief guest.

Student officers from DSSC, the Defence Services Technical Staff Course, Nepal Army Command and Staff College, along with senior Indian Army officials, civil administration representatives, residents and students from schools and colleges across Maharashtra attended the event.