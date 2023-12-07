Army introduces ‘Agniveer’ to maintain a youthful profile

Chief of Army Staff General Manoj Pande on Thursday emphasised on ever evolving multi-domain challenges and exhorted the graduating officers to stay abreast of the latest developments to incorporate best engineering practices in the furtherance of operational missions.

The Chief of Army Staff General Manoj Pande was delivering the valedictory address at the Engineer Officers’ Degree Engineering (EODE) and Technical Entry Scheme (TES) courses during the scroll presentation and convocation ceremony at the College of Military Engineering (CME). (SOURCED)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Referring to the technological transformations taking place in the armed forces, general Pande said that the Army has embarked upon the path of transformation in the last one year. Introduction of the ‘Agnipath’ or ‘Agniveer’ scheme – a pathbreaking manpower intake and management methodology which ensures that the armed forces maintain a youthful profile – is a major constituent of this transformation.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

“The scheme will ensure the youthful profile and bring more technologically adapted and oriented soldiers into the rank and file. Integration of ‘Agniveers into the units and sub-units is the key as their assessment and retention in service is basically entirely on merit,” general Pande said.

The army chief was delivering the valedictory address at the Engineer Officers’ Degree Engineering (EODE) and Technical Entry Scheme (TES) courses during the scroll presentation and convocation ceremony at the College of Military Engineering (CME).

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

About embarking on a path of transformation, general Pandey said, “The need for transformation has accrued four key drivers such as unprecedented trends in the geo-strategic landscape, the limitless potential of destructive technology, the changing character of war, and profound changes in the socio-economic situation. In order to address these imperatives to affect the changing design, we implemented a transformation road map a year ago. We have made good progress and good beginnings to ensure continued focus and impetus across all wide pillars of the transformation road map.”

Urging the graduating officers to stay abreast of the latest developments, general Pandey said, “The graduating officers will encounter numerous challenges multiplied by increasing complexities due to the requirements of national security, mostly in inhospitable terrains.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

To meet such challenges, I urge the student officers to keep abreast of the latest advancements and incorporate the best engineering practices in the respective engineering streams,” he said.

The army chief further urged the graduating officers to become important stakeholders at the grassroots in their units.

“I want you to provide professional leadership and mentorship both as expected from a good sub-unit commander,” he said.

A total of 46 army officers of the Engineer Officers’ Degree Engineering (EODE) Course –125 and Technical Entry Scheme (TES) Course – 40, including seven officers from friendly foreign countries have successfully completed their courses at CME, Pune. Thirty-two army officers were awarded a B Tech degree in civil engineering, seven officers a B Tech degree in electrical engineering, and seven officers a B Tech in mechanical engineering.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}