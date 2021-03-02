Army recruitment racket: Two of the four arrested are serving personnel

Two serving Indian Army officials are among seven people who have been arrested in the Indian Army soldier recruitment entrance exam question paper leak, according to a written statement issued by the Pune police.

“We first arrested three people based on the information received from military intelligence that some people were offering to sell the question paper. Parallelly, we also got to know that some people are roaming around with the question paper. So, we set a trap and arrested some more people. We have found the paper from the phone of one arrested person around 10 am and that is why exam scheduled for 11 am was cancelled,” said Pune police commissioner Amitabh Gupta.

A response was sought by HT from the appropriate authorities of the Indian Army and was awaited until the report going to press.

The police are now investigating the source of the leak. Pune police joint commissioner Ravindra Shisve suggested the formation of a special investigation team (SIT) in the case.

The paper which is suspected to have been leaked was of the Common entrance exam (CEE) for the Indian Army which was scheduled for Sunday.

The police confirmed registration of the second case at Wanowrie police station in the issue of paper leak. In addition to the three people arrested in the case registered at Vishrantwadi police station on Sunday, a case under Sections 420, 409, 34 of Indian Penal Code, Sections 6 and 7 of Maharashtra Prevention of Malpractices Act university, board and other specified examination act, 1982 was registered at Wanowrie police station.

The accused arrested in Wanowrie were identified as Kishore Mahadev Giri (40), Malegaon in Baramati; Madhav Sheshrao Gitte (38) a resident of Sappersvihar Colony in Pune; Gopal Yuvraj Koli (31) a resident of BEG Center in Dighi; and Uday Dattu Auti (23) a resident of BEG Khadki.

Koli works as a physical trainer at Training Battalion-2 and Auti works in the regimental police.

While Shisve refused to confirm official orders, he did agree that a more channelised investigation in the matter was required as the nexus was possibly spread throughout the country.

“We had formed two teams based on the information received and both the teams did their own investigation. We have subsequently registered two separate FIRs in the matter. Some of the people are ex-servicemen, some are coaching class owners, and some are civilians,” said Shisve.

The three arrested in the case registered at Wanowrie police station have been remanded to police custody until March 6 by a local court.

“We arrested three people on Sunday based on the information we received and found question papers on their phones. We also confirmed that the paper we had found was the right one. The exam was to be held at around 40 centres all over the country for 30,000 aspirants. Because of this investigation, the exam was cancelled around an hour before schedule,” Shisve added.

Unit 4 of Pune police crime branch is investigating the case registered at Vishrantwadi police station while Anti extortion cell-1 also of the crime branch is investigating the case registered at Wanowrie police station.