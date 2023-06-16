Bits n Bytes: Know about startup, business news in Pune

Aryans Group, Clap tie-up for semiconductor manufacturing

Aryans Group of Companies (India) and Clap Company (Korea) signed an agreement to jointly manufacture semiconductors. Aryans is also setting up a display fab in India with an initial investment of ₹800 crore, the company said. Manohar Jagtap, chief, Aryans Group, said, “Currently, India is completely dependent on China and Vietnam for semiconductors and hence electronics products are expensive in India. We want to make India self-reliant in semiconductors. We are setting up an OLED display fab and will manufacture state-of-the-art displays in India that are transparent, flexible, and low power consuming, besides generating direct and indirect employment.”

JetSynthesys acquires franchise rights of Ratnagiri Jets

Digital entertainment and technology company JetSynthesys acquired the franchise rights of Ratnagiri Jets for the fourth edition of Maharashtra Premier League (MPL) 2023. JetSynthesys won the bid of the team for ₹8.3 crore marking its entry into the realm of sports ownership. All-rounder Azim Kazi is the captain for the franchise. Rajan Navani, founder and CEO, JetSynthesys said, “This is JetSynthesys’ formal entry into sports leagues through ‘Jets’. While we capture over 60 per cent of the market for simulated mobile cricket games in India, MPL was the perfect way to put our first step in mainstream cricket. The Jets also bid for and won the second most expensive player and all-rounder Divyang Hinganekar and regional superstar Nikhil Naik. The team also includes players like Rishikesh Sonawane and Kiran Chormale.”

Escrowpay partners with Eqaro Guarantees for MSMEs biz

Digital escrow platform Escrowpay announced its collaboration with Eqaro Guarantees which will unlock growth opportunities for MSMEs and emerging businesses and help create an integrated trust ecosystem across multiple use cases. Through the partnership, Escrowpay will offer its digital escrow solutions to seamlessly protect collections and payments of NBFCs and MSMEs within the Eqaro ecosystem. Eqaro will offer its robust technology-led underwriting capabilities to offer financial guarantees to MSMEs and emerging businesses within the Escrowpay ecosystem. Subhrangshu Neogi, executive director and co-founder Escrowpay, said, “As we continue to help MSMEs, the complementary nature of financial guarantees from Eqaro will help them with access to new growth opportunities across a variety of business use cases.”

Casual Gaming Studio HighXP raises ₹18 crore in seed round

HighXP, a casual gaming studio building social games, has raised ₹18 crore in seed funding. The funding was led by 3one4 Capital with participation from Prime Venture Partners and Gemba Capital. Several angel investors also participated in HighXP, including Rahul Bhardwaj, co-founder COO Junglee Games, Owl Capital; Anuj Tandon, gaming investor and CEO Gaming Jetsynthesys; and Giri Patil, VP Engineering Propertyfinder. The investment will help in accelerating the growth of HighXP’s debut game, Doodle Me. Shankara Seethappa, CEO and co-founder, HighXP, “The investment will enable us to continue developing engaging and fun games for our players.”

