As bus fares spike, assoc requests operators not to take advantage of Maharashtra strike

PUNE As bus operations at most depots belonging to the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) remain shut, because MSRTC employees are on strike, tickets fares of private buses have increased.

Passengers trying to come back to Pune after the Diwali holidays are finding it difficult to book tickets with private bus operators.

The post-Diwali rush to return to the city has also increased the demand for seats on private buses coming to Pune. The Bus and Car Operators Confederation of India (BOCI) has asked private bus operators not to overcharge passengers and take advantage of the situation.

Harshada Nagle, a resident of Bavdhan, visited her native village in Akola for Diwali. Coming back to Pune is proving to be a challenge. “I was supposed to join office on Tuesday. I tried to book a ticket on a private bus but I was told that all the tickets are sold out for the next three days. The fares have also doubled. From Akola, tickets prices on private buses range from ₹1,000 to Rs1,200. Now it’s ₹2,000. I had to make travelling arrangements with a relative who coming by their own vehicle to Pune,” said Nagle.

As the strike continues, the state government has already permitted private buses, goods’ vehicles and contract carriage to ferry passengers.

Prasanna Patwardhan of Prasanna Purple travels and also the president of BOCI has written a letter to all bus and tour operators, where he requested: “I urge all the operators to charge the fare within government approved rates. There should not be any misconduct with the customers and no one should take advantage of this situation”.