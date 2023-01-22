As MVA meets on Tuesday for bypolls, list of aspirants swells in Congress and NCP

After Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Ajit Pawar hinted that MVA will opt for election in bypolls at Kasba Peth and Chinchwad, the list of aspirants in the opposition camp is growing.

The party is set to meet on Tuesday to discuss the bypolls.

NCP leader Rupali Patil on Saturday made a renewed request to party for permission to fight polls while in Congress too, Rohit Tilak and other aspirants have also expressed inclination to contest polls. Besides Rohit Tilak, Pune Congress president Arvind Shinde, too is interested to enter into fray. In Chinchwad, Balasaheb Bhoir, Nana Kate, Moreshwar Bhondwe, Mayur Kalate and Rajendra Jagtap are keen to contest polls from NCP.

In the seat sharing arrangement, Kasba Peth has been with Congress while Chinchwad is with NCP. In the current term, seats were represented by BJP legislators Mukta Tilak, and Laxman Jagtap. Their demise necessitated the polls at both seats.

