As Pune Metro extension routes await nod, poaching for manpower and machinery from other cities begin

As the final approval of extension of Metro routes Swargate to Katraj and Chinchwad to Nigdi is still awaited from the Centre, metro projects from other cities are poaching manpower and machinery from Pune Metro, a senior official said.

Metro work in progress near Z- Bridge. (HT FILE PHOTO)

The proposals for getting the final approval for extension routes is with Centre as the two routes have now been made part of GatiShakti. Among the two stretches, the Swargate to Katraj is underground work and PCMC to Nigdi is overhead work.

The Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation (Maha-Metro) has almost completed the first phase of Pune metro which has two corridors. One is Chinchwad to Swargate and second is Vanaz to Ramwadi. The first route PCMC to Swargate has received permission for extension from Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporations and also the state government. The final approval is yet to come from the central government.

A senior official from Maha-Metro said, “It is true that manpower skilled for specific operations as well as machinery is being taken away for similar projects elsewhere.”

The inclusion of these routes in GatiShakti has raised the hopes for early approval for the project.

“The Metro work is going on in 20 cities. The manpower is limited, and therefore it is natural that every project wants experienced manpower. Considering this, there is more demand for technical manpower,” said another senior official from Maha-Metro.

Atul Gadgil, executive director of the Pune Metro, said, “We are expecting to get grant for extension routes soon. As per our information, it is likely to come anytime. By considering this we are trying to keep technical manpower and Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) machine with us. We have kept one of the TBM machines ready. Once the permission comes, we are in a position to start work immediately.”

Another official said, “Metro tried its best to convince the contractors to keep the manpower in Pune only as the permission for extension routes is likely to come soon. The Detailed Project Report (DPR) for the second phase is also ready and will be submitted to the central and state government.”