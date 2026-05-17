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As water reaches parched areas of south Pune, CM hails citizens, local forums for their role

As water reaches parched areas of south Pune, CM hails citizens, local forums for their role

Published on: May 17, 2026 06:14 pm IST
PTI |
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Pune, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday credited citizens and local forums for the successful implementation of equal water supply scheme in parts of south Pune and said persistent follow-ups by residents played a key role in ensuring water reached the area after years of delay.

As water reaches parched areas of south Pune, CM hails citizens, local forums for their role

Addressing a function organised to mark the commencement of regular water supply under the scheme in Dorabjee Paradise, Mohammadwadi, NIBM and adjoining areas, Fadnavis said the programme was "one of the most important" for him as it reflected the outcome of sustained efforts by citizens.

"Many residents, organisations and forums were consistently following up on the issue. Some people would send me SMSes every week asking when the work would be completed. Today, I am happy that water has finally reached their homes," he said.

He hailed local citizen groups such as Mohammadwadi Undri Residents Welfare Development Foundation , which had spearheaded campaigns and follow-ups over the water crisis in the area.

Referring to Pune's long-standing water distribution issues, Fadnavis said the city earlier claimed to have one of the highest per capita water availability figures in the country, but citizens often complained that water existed only "on paper".

Last month, two persons died after coming under the wheels of water tankers, which triggered widespread protest in the area demanding water supply from PMC.

The role played by PMC commissioner Ram and additional commissioner Kaur expedited the water infrastructure work in the area, ensuring supply to overhead tanks.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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Home / Cities / Pune / As water reaches parched areas of south Pune, CM hails citizens, local forums for their role
Home / Cities / Pune / As water reaches parched areas of south Pune, CM hails citizens, local forums for their role
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