‘Ascertaining facts’: TCS reacts after Pune employee’s ‘suicide’; 2 colleagues face abetment case

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) said it is "ascertaining the facts" and cooperating with investigators after Pune police booked two of its employees for alleged abetment to the suicide of a deceased staffer.

TCS says it is examining allegations after Pune employee dies by suicide; 3 booked (Representative image)

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The case stems from the death of a 48-year-old TCS employee, whose family has accused the three of subjecting him to prolonged harassment that pushed him to take the extreme step.

As reported by HT earlier, the complaint was registered on June 9 by the Bhosari police in Pimpri-Chinchwad following a complaint filed by the victim's 19-year-old son. The accused include the victim’s family friend, Vinod Palicha, and two TCS employees identified as Archana and Shashwati, one of whom was his reporting manager.

All three have been booked under Sections 108 (abetment of suicide) and 3(5) (criminal acts done by several persons with a shared objective) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

TCS says it is cooperating with probe

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{{^usCountry}} Responding to the development, TCS said it was extending support to the bereaved family and was examining the allegations levelled against its employees. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Responding to the development, TCS said it was extending support to the bereaved family and was examining the allegations levelled against its employees. {{/usCountry}}

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“The well-being of our employees is of utmost importance to us, and we are extending all support to the bereaved family. We have taken note of the allegations against the two employees and are ascertaining the facts," the company said in a statement.

"Complete cooperation is being extended to relevant authorities as they continue their investigation. We remain committed to fostering a workplace that is respectful, supportive, and inclusive for all our employees,” it added.

What did suicide note say

According to police, the victim had worked at TCS for more than a decade. A suicide note recovered after his death allegedly names the two colleagues and accuses them of subjecting him to sustained workplace harassment.

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The note alleges that the employee was repeatedly humiliated in front of co-workers, denied favourable work assignments and refused leave even when his wife was undergoing cancer treatment.

The complaint filed by the family further alleges that an important project assigned to the victim was taken away without explanation. He was allegedly publicly humiliated, pressured to resign and threatened with adverse performance feedback.

Police said statements recorded from relatives, along with the contents of the suicide note, suggest the deceased felt increasingly isolated and distressed because of his interactions with the accused colleagues.

‘False cheating and theft allegation’

The suicide note also names Palicha, who had no connection with TCS, accusing him of contributing to the victim’s distress.

According to an FIR reviewed by HT, the dispute was linked to personal issues involving Palicha’s family. After Palicha’s wife moved to the Philippines following domestic problems, he allegedly blamed the victim for the breakdown of his marriage.

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The family alleges that Palicha subsequently sent legal notices through an advocate and lodged a false complaint of cheating and theft against the victim at the Hinjewadi police station.

Police are examining the circumstances surrounding that case as part of the investigation.

Explaining the allegations, Sandeep Ghorpade, senior police inspector at Bhosari police station, said: “As per the complaint, his family friend Palicha was harassing him and filed an allegedly false complaint of cheating and theft. His two colleagues were also alleged to have harassed him at the workplace by humiliating him, removing him from important projects, and not providing leave when his wife was suffering from cancer.”

Family seeks thorough probe

Investigators said the suicide note and witness statements form a key part of the ongoing inquiry. The victim’s family has demanded a comprehensive investigation into the circumstances that led to his death.

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No arrests have been reported so far, and police said the investigation is continuing.

TCS religious coercion case

The latest case comes barely two months after a TCS-linked business process outsourcing (BPO) unit in Nashik came under scrutiny following multiple criminal complaints.

In March and April, Nashik police registered nine FIRs against employees of the BPO over allegations including sexual harassment and religious coercion. Eight employees — six men and two women — were later chargesheeted for offences that included rape, sexual harassment, violations of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, and religious coercion. The accused remain in judicial custody.

Help is a call away. Pune-based NGO - Connecting - works towards providing support to those in emotional distress using the philosophy of mindfulness-based active listening, thereby preventing suicide. Helpline numbers: 1800-209-4353 (toll-free) and 9922001122 all days, 12 pm to 8 p

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(With inputs from HT correspondent)