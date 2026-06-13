TCS Pune employee dies by suicide; colleagues among 3 booked for abetment

Three individuals, including two Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Pune, employees, have been booked for alleged abetment to suicide following the death of a 48-year-old employee of the company. According to the police, the incident occurred on June 2, when the victim, who was employed with the company for over ten years, allegedly died by suicide by hanging himself in his residence. The suicide note recovered by the police names TCS staffers Archana and Shashwati, one of whom was the victim’s reporting manager. (REUTERS/Representative)

Based on a complaint filed by the victim’s 19-year-old son, the Bhosari police in Pimpri-Chinchwad registered a case on June 9 against the victim’s family friend, Vinod Palicha, and two TCS employees, Archana and Shashwati (second names not available). They have been booked under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) Sections 108 (abetment of suicide) and 3(5) (criminal acts done by several persons with shared objective).

The family has accused the suspects of subjecting the victim to prolonged mental harassment that pushed him to take the extreme step.

The suicide note recovered by the police names TCS staffers Archana and Shashwati, one of whom was the victim’s reporting manager, for harassing him at the workplace, accusing them of repeatedly humiliating him in front of other colleagues, depriving him of favourable work assignments, and not providing leave when his wife was suffering from cancer.

Also Read: TCS Nashik case: Hearing on Nida Khan’s bail plea deferred to June 12

‘False cheating and theft allegation’ The victim’s suicide note also named Palicha, who is not related to TCS in any way, for sending him legal notices alleging cheating and theft through an advocate. An FIR copy accessed by HT reveals that the dispute stemmed from Palicha’s wife moving to the Philippines following domestic issues. Palicha reportedly blamed the victim for his marital troubles and subsequently filed a false cheating and theft case against him at the Hinjewadi police station. Police are currently reviewing the details of the case.

Sandeep Ghorpade, senior police inspector at Bhosari police station, said, “As per the complaint, his family friend Palicha was harassing him and filed an allegedly false complaint of cheating and theft. His two colleagues were also alleged to have harassed him at the workplace by humiliating him, removing him from important projects, and not providing leave when his wife was suffering from cancer.”

As per the complaint, the victim was working on an important project, which was allegedly taken away from him without any reason. The victim was allegedly publicly humiliated, pressured to resign, and threatened with negative feedback.

Police said the suicide note and statements recorded from relatives indicate that the deceased felt isolated and distressed due to his interactions with the accused colleagues. The family has demanded a thorough investigation into the circumstances that led to his death.

TCS releases statement TCS said in its statement, “The wellbeing of our employees is of utmost importance to us, and we are extending all support to the bereaved family. We have taken note of the allegations against the two employees and are ascertaining the facts. Complete cooperation is being extended to relevant authorities as they continue their investigation. We remain committed to fostering a workplace that is respectful, supportive, and inclusive for all our employees.”

The recent incident comes just two months after the IT major was in the news after the Nashik police lodged nine FIRs against employees of a TCS-linked BPO for alleged offences of sexual harassment and religious coercion in March and April. Eight employees of the BPO - six men and two women - have been chargesheeted for various offences including rape, sexual harassment, the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, and religious coercion. They continue to be in judicial custody.

Help is a call away

Pune-based NGO - Connecting - works towards providing support to those in emotional distress using the philosophy of mindfulness-based active listening, thereby preventing suicide. Helpline numbers: 1800-209-4353 (toll-free) and 9922001122 all days, 12 pm to 8 p