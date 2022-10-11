Aspirant held with electronic gadget during defence exam

PUNE: A 22-year-old appearing for a defence exam (Class III and IV) was arrested after being caught in possession of electronic gadget on Sunday. The Yerawada police station have filed a case against the accused, identified as Aman Rameshwaram Singh from Haryana.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

According to the police, during the examination held at a hall at a sport complex in Khadki, the accused was caught carrying an electronic gadget attached to his chest by tape.

Vishal Patil, sub-inspector, Yerawada police station, said, “The accused claimed that someone had given him the electronic gadget and asked him to keep it during the exam. We have demanded the accused’s police custody till October 15.”

The accused was booked under Sections 420 (cheating and dishonestly), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating) and other relevant sections of the Maharashtra Prevention of Malpractices of University, Board and Other Specified Examinations Act, 1982.