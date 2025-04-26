Assamese woman sold for 5 lakh under pretext of marriage, forced into prostitution in Pune

A 25-year-old woman from Assam was allegedly lured to Pune under the false promise of marriage, sold for ₹5 lakh, and forced into prostitution in Budhwar Peth. Police have registered a case against four accused, including a police constable from the detection branch. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The incident came to light after the woman escaped and filed a complaint with the Faraskhana Police on Thursday.

The incident was reported between January 1 and April 23 this year. Police have registered a case against four accused, including a police constable from the detection branch.

The accused have been identified as Shafiul Abul Nasur Wahid Alam resident of Assam, Papa Sheikh, Adhura Shiva Kamali from Budhwar Peth Pune, and an unidentified policeman.

According to the First Information Report (FIR), the victim was brought from Assam by Alam, a resident of Assam, along with two Pune residents—Papa Shaikh and Adhura. The woman was later sold at a Budhwar Peth brothel, where she was coerced into sex work.

Further investigation revealed that a police constable from the detection branch was allegedly involved in facilitating the crime and sexual assault of the victim.