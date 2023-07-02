Airline manager booked for death of staffer at Pune airport

PUNE The police had initially registered an accidental death case but recently registered a fresh FIR following a complaint against the air carrier. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The assistant manager of Air Asia Airline’s Pune office has been booked for allegedly causing the death of an airline staffer, who died after falling from a ladder at the Pune Airport in April. The deceased’s wife Avila Franskain Vivian, a resident of Coimbatore lodged an FIR at Vimantal Police Station in connection with the incident which took place on April 13.

The deceased, identified as Vivian Anthony Dominic (33), worked as a security officer with Air Asia and died after he fell from the ladder used by passengers to board and deboard the flight at Pune Airport.

The police had initially registered an accidental death case but recently registered a fresh FIR following a complaint against the air carrier. The assistant manager of Air Asia S Ajay Hariprasad has been booked under sections 304(a) and 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The wife complained that the assistant manager did not provide the mandatory safety equipment needed at the job to her husband which caused his death after he fell from the ladder and sustained fatal injuries. She has also alleged that the accused did not provide her with detailed information about the incident when she came to claim her husband’s body at a hospital in the city.

On completion of final rites in Tamilnadu, the wife came back to the city police to lodge an FIR.

PSI Balasaheb Wakade, the investigating officer in the case said, “An inquiry in this case was already on and now we have added IPC section 304 (a) based on the complaint. We will have to take the court’s permission if we have to arrest the accused,” he told HT.

After the incident in April, Air Asia issued a statement, reading, “We regret to inform you that one of our personnel lost his life while performing his duties at the Pune airport. At this point, our immediate focus is on providing the family with all the support needed. We will conduct a thorough investigation and work with the authorities to determine the cause and ensure gaps are bridged. Our guests’ and employees’ health and safety is our primary priority in all our operations.”