Home / Cities / Pune News / At 1.3%, Pune’s weekly positivity rate higher than state
pune news

At 1.3%, Pune’s weekly positivity rate higher than state

Health workers at a vaccination centre at Yerawada. (Shankar Narayan/HT PHOTO)
Published on Apr 24, 2022 07:51 PM IST
BySteffy Thevar

PUNE As Covid-19 cases are on the rise, eight districts in the state, including Pune are now reporting a higher positivity rate than the state average. The average weekly positivity rate in the state stands at 0.6 per cent. The highest positivity rate was reported in Dhule at 1.9 per cent.

Between April 15 and 21, the districts that reported a higher than state average positivity rate are Pune, Akola, Aurangabad, Beed, Dhule, Mumbai, Nashik and Parbhani.

During the same time period, a total of 1.59 lakh samples were tested for Covid-19 in the state, out of which 987 tested positive, taking the state’s average weekly positivity rate to 0.6%

The districts reporting a higher positivity rate are Akola with 1.4%, Aurangabad at 0.6%, Beed at 1.3%, Dhule at 1.9%, Mumbai at 0.9%, Nashik at 0.6%, Parbhani at 0.9% and Pune at 1.3%.

As cases continue to report a slight rise everyday. the positivity rate continues to rise. Between April 15 and 21, a total of 17,153 Covid-19 tests were conducted in Pune district, of which 217 tested positive. The highest new cases for the said period were reported in Mumbai which saw 539 new cases.

Dr Pradeep Awate, state surveillance officer said, “We have asked the district administration to increase tests especially in districts where the positivity rate is rising. However, we have also observed that there is no rise in hospital admissions in the districts, which is a positive news. We have asked the district administration to increase testing and keep a watch, if it is increasing the load on hospital infrastructure.”

The Central government, last week advised Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Maharashtra and Mizoram to maintain a strict watch and take pre-emptive action, if required, in the areas of concern to control any emerging spread of the coronavirus.

