At 11.8 degree Celsius, Shivajinagar records Pune’s lowest temperature this season

PUNE: According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), winter has set in early this year with night temperature plummeting to 11.8 degree Celsius at Shivajinagar on Wednesday; the lowest temperature recorded so far. With the temperature dropping, air quality in the city, too, reportedly deteriorated on Wednesday. Shivajinagar, which recorded the lowest minimum temperature in the city, also reported ‘poor’ air quality on Wednesday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Along with Shivajinagar, Pashan recorded a minimum temperature of 12.6 degree Celsius; and Lohegaon 15 degree Celsius Wednesday night. Chinchwad recorded a minimum temperature of 18.1 degree Celsius; Lavale 17.9 degree Celsius; and Magarpatta 19.1 degree Celsius on Wednesday.

Anupam Kashyapi, head of the weather forecasting department of IMD Pune, said that Pune may continue to see a dip in temperature during the night. “The night temperature is likely to see a dip till November 14. The weather in the city will remain dry. The day temperature is likely to be around 31 to 32 degree Celsius,” Kashyapi said. The city is likely to witness rainfall after November 14, officials of the weather department said. The weather department noted that as the northern region of India experiences western disturbance and the temperature in the north dips, cooler winds travel southward, reducing temperatures in the peninsula.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

As temperatures drop, the air quality, too, deteriorates further. According to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR), the air quality for Pune will continue to remain ‘moderate’ over the next few days.

B S Murthy, director, SAFAR, and scientist at the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology (IITM), said that as minimum temperatures fall, the air quality, too, deteriorates. “The overall air quality for Wednesday was 128 for PM2.5 particles or particles in the air with a diameter of less than 2.5 micrometre. Shivajinagar on Wednesday reported ‘poor’ air quality at 239 microgram per cubic metre. The air quality may deteriorate further to 159 microgram per cubic metre in the next few days. As temperature drops during winter, pollution rises,” said Murthy.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}