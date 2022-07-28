At 32.4 degrees Celsius, Pune records highest day temperature for July

Pune on Thursday reported the highest day temperature in July with mercury soaring to 32.4 degrees Celsius. The day temperature was five degrees Celsius more than normal, according to the met department. With day temperature on a gradual rise, the weather department has noted that the city may experience convective activity.

Anupam Kashyapi, head, weather forecasting department, India Meteorological Department (IMD), said monsoon activity will weaken for Maharashtra from Thursday.

“Monsoon will be weak with no warning, except for likely moderate thunderstorm in afternoon hours especially over central Maharashtra, including Pune and Marathwada, in the coming days. This is due to presence of moisture and rise in temperature. Day temperature in many parts is expected to be more than 30 degrees Celsius. Overall rainfall will be very light to light, but there will be a chance of convective activity in afternoon and evening hours. If a convective cell develops and passes through the city area, Pune can experience a short period of intense rain with moderate rainfall and adjacent areas may experience no or light rainfall,” said Kashyapi.

From Wednesday, Pune city reported day temperature at 31.3 degrees Celsius, 3.9 degrees more than normal. On Thursday, the day temperature was five degrees more than normal.

On Wednesday, the highest maximum temperature was 33.8 degrees Celsius reported in Solapur. It was 2.7 degrees more than normal.

“The day temperature across Maharashtra can be seen on the increasing trend with the highest maximum temperature on Thursday reported at 34.2 degrees Celsius at Solapur. The day temperature at Solapur was 3.1 degrees Celsius warmer than normal. This also indicates that there is less cloud cover over Maharashtra. Day temperatures at various places in Maharashtra are likely to see a rising trend in the next few days,” said Kashyapi.

After an intense spell of rainfall on Wednesday, Pune city now reports seasonal rainfall from June 1 to July 28 at 409.3 mm against the normal rainfall of 316.4 mm. Pune reports excess rainfall of 92.9 mm.